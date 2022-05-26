BLACKPINK Are 'Preparing' For Their Long-Awaited Comeback & Planning A Tour

BLACKPINK is preparing for a comeback! In a solo interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday (May 26), Jennie revealed the news saying that the group is "preparing for our comeback" and "planning our tour."

The K-pop star first detailed how the group's last tour in 2020 affected her physical health. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended,” she said. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

Jennie is making her health a priority before the group's comeback, however. “When I work out, I feel each and every muscle and ask, ‘This hurts, why?'", she explained. “These days, because we’re preparing for our comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?'” BLACKPINK's last album was 2020's The Album, which featured hits including "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" (ft. Selena Gomez), and "Lovesick Girls."