Dave Chappelle, Black Star Will Appear On 'Drink Champs'

Dave Chappelle has been slowly opening up about his experience with his attacker. After the man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the comedian recently said he felt compelled to speak with the man, who was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.



"I needed to talk to him," Chappelle told TMZ. The comedian was able to discover the reason why Lee attacked him in the first place. Apparently, Lee's goal was to get attention to his grandmother, who had been forced out of her neighborhood due to gentrification. Lee will not face any felony charges but he was charged with four misdemeanor charges.



In addition, Black Star comments on their 24-year hiatus and why they decided to release their new album No Fear of Time strictly via their podcast platform Luminary. Along with Chappelle and Black Star, actor Donell Rawlings also makes an appearance. The episode makes its debut on REVOLT at 10 p.m. before it becomes available everywhere on Friday.