Detroit Man Won't Stop Breaking Into The Same Daycare Center

A man broke into a Detroit daycare center called Childstar Development Monday morning, according to FOX 2. The same man tried to break in back in March, and actually got inside two months earlier in January.

Denise Lomax owns the daycare center on the city's west side. According to Lomax, the man stole $150 — but the real cost has been peace of mind. Despite spending thousands of dollars to set up Project Green Light cameras at the daycare center, the man keeps coming around.

“When I had the Green Light installed, I was told there was someone monitoring these cameras 24 hours a day and once they see something, they immediately dispatch the police and they’re here immediately,” she said. “That’s the story I was told, that’s what I was sold on, and it has not happened.”

Lomax says the police came to the center to investigate after the two successful break-ins, but that the response wasn't immediate.

The Detroit Police Department released the following statement:

“DPD is committed to providing policing excellence to Detroiters. We have strict policies in place regarding the use of facial recognition software. This particular investigation does not meet those specific standards. We want to assure our community that facial recognition is only used when a violent crime is committed. Our camera technology provided images of the suspect and these have previously been released online. DPD’s Real Time Crime Center is monitoring this location for any activity, and this business will continue to be on our special attention list.”

If you recognize the man in the footage below, call crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.