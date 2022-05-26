'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead At 67: Report

Ray Liotta, best known for his lead role as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, as well as numerous other celebrated films, has reportedly died at the age of 67.

Deadline.com reports Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was on location for the film Dangerous Waters.

No additional details are available at this time, according to Deadline.

Several of Liotta's other most notable roles include 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in Field of Dreams, Henry Oak in Narc, Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture.

Liotta had recently starred in the films The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move, as well as the Apple TV+ series Black Bird. The actor had also wrapped the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was scheduled to star in the Working Title film The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, according to Deadline.

Liotta also provided the voice for Tommy Vercetti, the lead character in the popular Grand Theft Auto: Vice City video game in 2002, as well as the spokesperson for 1800 Tequila and Pfizer's anti-smoking medication Chantix.

The Newark native leaves behind his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.