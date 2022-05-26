Husband Of Teacher Killed In Texas Shooting Dies Of Heart Attack From Grief

By Dani Medina

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers who died in the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24). Reeling from the loss, her husband, Joe Garcia, has died of a heart attack caused by grief, according to TMZ.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, posted.

KABB's Ernie Zuniga reported he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Irma and Joe were high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years. They had four children together.

Irma died Tuesday trying to protect her students at Robb Elementary School when an 18-year-old opened fire on campus, killing 19 children and one other teacher.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.