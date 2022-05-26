Irma Garcia was one of two teachers who died in the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24). Reeling from the loss, her husband, Joe Garcia, has died of a heart attack caused by grief, according to TMZ.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, posted.

KABB's Ernie Zuniga reported he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Irma and Joe were high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years. They had four children together.

Irma died Tuesday trying to protect her students at Robb Elementary School when an 18-year-old opened fire on campus, killing 19 children and one other teacher.