Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault by the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom.

"The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

According to the Daily Mail, authorities began investigating Spacey in 2017, and the charges stem from incidents with three men between 2005 and 2013. One of the alleged victims, who is now in his 40s, told investigators he was sexually assaulted twice in March 2005. A second man, who is now in his 30s, said he was sexually assaulted and forced to engage in a sex act against his will in August 2008. A third man, who is now in his 30s, told police that he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in April 2013.

Spacey has not commented on the latest allegations against him. He has faced multiple charges of sexual assault but has not been convicted of any crimes.