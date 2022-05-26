Police Searching For Man Who Tossed Grenade Into Amazon Delivery Truck

Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who tossed a grenade into the back of an Amazon delivery truck. The driver told the police that he was turning around when he drove past a man walking on the sidewalk.

As he passed the man, he heard something hit the floor of his truck. When he looked back, he saw a grenade rolling around on the floor. The driver immediately jumped out of his vehicle, which crashed into a mailbox and a parked car.

"[The victim] stated he just opened the driver door and jumped out without even thinking about it. [The victim] sustained minor injuries to his knees after hitting the ground. [The victim] stated he did not even put the van in park, he just let it drive off," the police report says.

After the delivery van rolled to a stop, the driver went back and tossed the grenade out of the truck. Responding officers located the grenade and evacuated residents until the bomb squad arrived. They determined it was not a live grenade and removed it from the scene.

Officials suggested the suspect was acting "as if they were trying to steal [the van]," KOCO reported. No arrests have been made, and investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area to try to track down the suspect.