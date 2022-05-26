Student Expelled After Threatening Junior High School In Puyallup

A 14-year-old student was "emergency expelled" after officials say they threatened a Western Washington school hours after the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Ferrucci Junior High reported these threats to the Puyallup Police Department after a parent notified them about the student's intent to shoot another student at the school, FOX 13 reports. Officers reportedly visited the student's home and interviewed them, leading to the emergency expulsion.

Emergency expulsion is when "a school district immediately removes a student from school because the district believes the student’s presence in the building poses either an immediate and continuing danger to others or an immediate and continuing threat to the educational process. An emergency expulsion is an out-of-school exclusionary discipline action," according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Police investigated the threat and deemed it not to be credible, but have forwarded the case to prosecutors. They will have the final say if charges will be filed.

This news comes as the country continues to reel from one of the deadliest school shootings in American history. At least 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 26).

"Ensuring a welcoming learning environment for each student requires that we all take an active role in fostering safe schools," Ferrucci Junior High officials wrote on Facebook. "If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else involving our schools or students, please use our anonymous SafeSchools Alert incident reporting system."