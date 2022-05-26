This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 26, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Hotels can be just as important as the vacation you're taking. Depending on their amenities, they can really elevate your trip or become a vital part of it. There are plenty of lodgings that go above and beyond to make guests never want to go home.
If you've ever been curious about these special accommodations, Thrillist has you covered. They found the "coolest" hotels, inns, and lodges in the country:
"Some you’ll need to head underwater or underground to reach; some are essentially bougie summer camps; others are straight-up helicopters. But every last one of them are unique in a way you’ll happily write home about."
According to the website, the most unique hotel in Florida is...
Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo!
Writers explain why they chose this fascinating hotel:
"In a state where the highest point may well be an offramp at Yeehaw Junction, exceptional views are hard to come by—which is why your best bet isn't up, but down. As in 30 feet below the surface of the water inside the world's very first underwater hotel The two-bedroom, one-bath hotel lets you literally sleep with the fishes (and dolphins!), as well as dive all day without ever having to surface."
Click HERE to check out more stunning hotels in the country.