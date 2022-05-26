WATCH: Bobcat And Alligator Clash On Florida Man's Back Patio

A jaw-dropping video caught the intense confrontation between a fully-grown bobcat and a baby alligator in Florida. According to Whiskey Riff, This unique moment in Mother Nature happened on the back patio of a Port Charlotte home, and one man had a front-row seat to the action.

The fight kicks off immediately as soon as the video starts. The bobcat immediately starts batting at the little gator, who responds by jumping and biting at the bigger predator. The two go back and forth, their brawl even going into the grass. The bobcat is shown actually hopping around as the tiny reptile pops around in defense.

"Oh my god, there's a baby alligator. What the f**k?" the man says at the beginning the footage. "What is happening?"

The baby gator puts up a good fight despite the huge size difference. Despite it's impressive snaps and evasive maneuvers, it ultimately lost against bobcat, who was able to subdue to the smaller animal.

The winner is then shown walking away with its prey toward the woods. At least the Florida man doesn't need to watch any nature documentaries for a while. He described the encounter as "f***ing sweet."

"Thanks, that could’ve bit my dog," the spectator commented. "Bobcat doing me a favor."