Zach Braff Just Wants To Be On A Boat

“I’m just warning everyone, we’re going to shoot the (breeze) a lot today because there’s not a lot of episode content,” said Braff. “I think there is maybe seven original minutes in this episode. It’s probably going to be a really short show this week.”

Spoiler alert: this podcast episode is about as long as an average Fake Doctors Real Friends episode. That means listeners are treated to a lot of insider stories from the actors about boats, clubs (or as Braff says clerbs), and a very touching monologue from Faison about his wife CaCee Cobb.

“Everything I have in my life right now, all the happiness that I have, is because of her,” said the Scrubs actor. “All the things that are prosperous in my life right now are because of my wife and I have to find a way to return the favor.”

