NASA Photos Capture Eruption Of Underwater 'Sharkcano'

By Bill Galluccio

May 27, 2022

Sharkcano Eruption
Photo: NASA

NASA released new satellite photos capturing the eruption of an underwater volcano known as "Sharkcano." The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9 and shows discolored water as a plume of smoke erupts from the volcano.

The Kavachi volcano, which is located in the Solomon Islands, is one of the most active underwater volcanos in the Pacific Ocean and also happens to be the home of at least two species of sharks.

The volcano earned its nickname in 2015 when an expedition conducted during a rare lull in volcanic activity discovered that two species of sharks, scalloped hammerhead sharks, and silky sharks, were living in the crater of the volcano despite the extreme conditions. The acidic water is superheated to at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Previous research has shown such plumes of superheated, acidic water usually contain particulate matter, volcanic rock fragments, and sulfur. A 2015 scientific expedition to the volcano found two species of sharks, including hammerheads, living in the submerged crater. The researchers also found microbial communities that thrive on sulfur," NASA's Earth Observatory explained.

The constant eruptions have created tiny islands in the area that are quickly eroded away by the ocean's waves.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.