Threatening 'Meme' Forces Minnesota High School To Cancel Classes

Richfield High School in Minnesota cancelled classes today (May 27) due to a potential threat, according to the Richfield Police Department.

The Richfield High School (RHS) principal contacted the Richfield Police Department at about 6:31 a.m. regarding a potential threat to the school, according to police. The principle said they were made aware of a photograph circulating on social media that depicted a RHS student wearing school clothing and holding a gun with the caption, “We're on our way.” The high school closed for the day and police officers were immediately stationed at the school.

Then, at around 8 a.m., the individual depicted in the photograph, identified as a 17-year-old RHS student, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent to meet with investigators. Police learned that the photo in question was taken in March and that the gun was not a real firearm. They also learned that someone else added the caption and distributed the image on social media. Police called the student and parent “fully cooperative” and allowed officers into their home to retrieve the replica firearm.

While the incident is still under investigation, “Investigators do not believe there are any additional ricks or concerns to our community regarding this incident,” according to police.