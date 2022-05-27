Woman Legally Carrying Gun Fatally Shoots Man Who Fired AR-15 Into Crowd

A potential tragedy in West Virginia was stopped by a legally armed woman. The woman, who was not identified, was attending a birthday-graduation party at an apartment complex in Charleston when 37-year-old Dennis Butler showed up armed with an AR-15 and started shooting at the crowd of people.

The woman pulled out her pistol and returned fire, fatally shooting Butler. Thanks to her quick actions, nobody at the party was injured.

"Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night," Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said.

Officials said that Butler was speeding through the parking lot when partygoers asked him to slow down because children were playing outside. Butler then left the apartment complex but returned later and started shooting into the crowd. Butler was a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history and was not allowed to own firearms. He was arrested over 20 times and faced numerous charges in West Virginia and Pennsylvania dating back to 2005.

Hazelett said that the woman stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. She is not facing charges.