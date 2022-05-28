50 Cent Reacts To Fan's Inaccurate Tattoo Of Him: 'Who Did This?'

50 Cent had quite the reaction to a fan who got a tattoo of him on their back, via Complex.

A rapper by the name of Show Yoh showed off his giant backpiece on social media and soon enough fans of 50 Cent took to the comments to joke about how the tattoo looks nothing like the rapper. “Celebrate ur role models and show them true love, so that you can also celebrate too in future!” wrote Show Yoh in his post. “Showing true love to my father @50cent. My mentor in the music world.”

The "Candy Shop" rapper got ahold of the photo and reposted it on his IG with a hilarious caption. “WTF, you go do boy? I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this sh-t man?" he wrote. Show Yoh responded back with an Instagram post writing, “Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!! Can’t believed what my eyes are seeing. @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted.” The rapper added, “I did all this for love of the father and inspiration u have impacted in me. An yess I’m ready to fix this on gad!”

See the posts and photos of the tattoo below — and make sure to read the comments.