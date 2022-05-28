Selena Gomez Shares 'Affordable' Skincare Routine & Fans Are Loving It

Selena Gomez shared an "affordable" skincare routine to TikTok and fans can't stop gushing in the comments.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer wrote that the products in the video were "all products found at CVS I've used all week." She's seen using brands including Neutrogena, Vichy, and more. "Super affordable and works!" Gomez wrote in the caption, later revealing to a fan in the comments that even the towel she uses in the clip is from the pharmacy. See fan reactions below:

Thank you for caring about every budget!🥺

can we talk about how nice this is that she’s actually sharing products that don’t cost a fortune?

Selena cares about us broke people slayyyy

Watch the TikTok below.