Selena Gomez Shares 'Affordable' Skincare Routine & Fans Are Loving It

By Yashira C.

May 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez shared an "affordable" skincare routine to TikTok and fans can't stop gushing in the comments.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer wrote that the products in the video were "all products found at CVS I've used all week." She's seen using brands including Neutrogena, Vichy, and more. "Super affordable and works!" Gomez wrote in the caption, later revealing to a fan in the comments that even the towel she uses in the clip is from the pharmacy. See fan reactions below:

Thank you for caring about every budget!🥺
can we talk about how nice this is that she’s actually sharing products that don’t cost a fortune?
Selena cares about us broke people slayyyy

Watch the TikTok below.

Last week, Gomez revealed that she's back in the studio working on her new album. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez said in an interview with Deadline's Crew Call. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.