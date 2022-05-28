Thousands Of Flights Canceled During Memorial Day Weekend

By Bill Galluccio

May 28, 2022

Memorial Day Weekend Travel Expected To Be Busiest Since 2019
Photo: Getty Images

As airports braced for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, many passengers found themselves stranded following thousand of cancellations on Friday (May 27) and Saturday. According to FlightAware, over 2,300 flights were canceled on Friday, and as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, more than 1,300 flights were canceled.

FlightAware's Misery Map shows that most of the cancellations and delays are in New York City.

Airlines have already canceled 236 flights on Sunday, though just 29 have been canceled on Memorial Day.

In addition, over 27,000 flights were delayed over the past two days.

According to CNN, the delays were the result of bad weather, staffing shortages, and "air traffic control actions."

A line of severe storms in the Mid Atlantic forced the FAA to enact a ground stop at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reagan National Airport on Friday. While the ground stops have since been lifted, airlines were struggling to return service to normal following the delays.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.