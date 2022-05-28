Thousands Of Flights Canceled During Memorial Day Weekend

As airports braced for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, many passengers found themselves stranded following thousand of cancellations on Friday (May 27) and Saturday. According to FlightAware, over 2,300 flights were canceled on Friday, and as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, more than 1,300 flights were canceled.

FlightAware's Misery Map shows that most of the cancellations and delays are in New York City.

Airlines have already canceled 236 flights on Sunday, though just 29 have been canceled on Memorial Day.

In addition, over 27,000 flights were delayed over the past two days.

According to CNN, the delays were the result of bad weather, staffing shortages, and "air traffic control actions."

A line of severe storms in the Mid Atlantic forced the FAA to enact a ground stop at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reagan National Airport on Friday. While the ground stops have since been lifted, airlines were struggling to return service to normal following the delays.