WATCH: Cruise Ship Crashes Into Dock In Jamaica

Royal Caribbean said that nobody was injured and that the ship Harmony of the Seas suffered minor cosmetic damage. The incident will not impact the seven-day cruise. The ship successfully docked following the collision.

"During arrival in Falmouth, Jamaica, Harmony of the Seas made contact with an extension part of the dock. There were no injuries to guests or crew and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship's stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The Ministry of Tourism in Jamaica said the pilot was badly directed as he guided the ship into the port. Officials said that the damaged areas of the port should be repaired by next week.

"We are repairing the damaged areas at the port now. The divers are there now recovering the broken elements, and we should be back in full order for the ships that come next week," Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlet told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.