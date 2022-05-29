Blackbear & MGK Team Up For Pop Punk Breakup Anthem: Listen

Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear have teamed up for a pop-punk breakup anthem produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker titled "GFY."

The track comes ahead of Blackbear's upcoming sixth studio album In Loving Memory which is set to release this summer. “Look at this picture, somethin’ ain’t right/ I’m feelin’ sh-tty, broken inside/ You cut me up in four-letter lines/ Stabbin’ my back with this four letter lie,” he sings in the first verse. MGK joins the song with a rap verse where he references the hit tv show Euphoria. "Please, take me out of this episode of Euphoria/Back to the Waldorf Astoria," he raps.

The angst comes full circle in the chorus where Blackbear sings, "So tell me what you want from me? Can we just pretend?/Pretend that you didn't try to f-ck all my friends?/I wish I could erase you, you're tattooed in my head/There's three little words that I should've said/Go f-ck yourself." The duo collaborated previously on MGK's Tickets For My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout albums on the tracks "My Ex’s Best Friend" and "Make Up Sex."

“Although ‘GFY’ is the first single from the album, fans will soon see it’s actually a fun intermission in an otherwise vulnerable project. Also, I just like making music with my friends," said Blackbear of the single per NME.

Watch the music video below.