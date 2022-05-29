House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested: Report

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was reportedly arrested for drunk driving in Napa, California over the weekend, TMZ reports.

Police documents obtained and shared by the website confirmed the arrest of a man named Paul Pelsoi matching the same date of birth as the house speaker's husband at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday (May 29).

Pelosi was charged with one count of driving under the influence and one count of having a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher -- both of which are misdemeanor offenses -- according to the police documents.

The 82-year-old was held on a $5,000 bond, according to the police documents. No additional details have been made available as of Sunday afternoon.

House Speaker Pelosi has not confirmed or addressed her husband's reported arrest. The California Democrat was in Rhode Island to deliver the commencement oration at Brown University and receive an honorary doctorate degree, as shared on her verified Twitter account Sunday afternoon.