10-Year-Old Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting In Text Messages

By Bill Galluccio

May 30, 2022

School shootings, gun control, bullying and gun violence. Social issues symbolic image. Child brought from home to school a loaded 9mm pistol.
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Florida arrested a ten-year-old boy accused of sending text messages threatening to conduct a mass shooting at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office learned about the message sent by the fifth-graded and immediately contacted the School Threat Enforcement Team, which began investigating the threat.

Detectives interviewed the student and determined the message was sent as a prank. Despite the fact that there appeared to be no real threat of violence, the young boy was taken into custody and charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had harsh words for the boy, whose threatening messages were sent days after 19 children and two adults were murdered in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," Marceno said. "Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat."

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent," Marceno added. "It's not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he's experiencing real consequences."

Because of the boy's age, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.