Man Wearing Wig Tries To Smear Cake On The Mona Lisa In Climate Protest

By Bill Galluccio

May 30, 2022

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-MUSEUM-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photo: Getty Images

climate activist attempted to vandalize the Mona Lisa at the Lourve in Paris, France. The man, who has not been identified, disguised himself as a woman and rented a mobility scooter to explore the world-famous art museum.

As he neared Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the man jumped out of the motorized wheelchair and attempted to smash the glass protecting the famed painting. When that failed, the man then smeared cake all over the glass and tossed roses on the ground.

Security rushed over and tackled the man as stunned bystanders stood and watched.

The Lourve said that the painting was not damaged and the suspect had been detained by the police.

“The museum salutes the professionalism of its agents who reacted immediately during this incident. It also recalls that monitoring national collections is at the heart of their missions,” a spokesperson for the museum said.

A video posted on social media showed the suspect being led away by the police, while another showed a security guard wiping the cake off of the glass.

“Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this, the man said, according to a translation by the Associated Press

