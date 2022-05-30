The Invasive Species Sleeping On Your Sofa

“If we have about 86 million cats as pets and 25 - 30% are roaming outside, that’s a significant number,” Clark said. “Even if those free roaming cats only bring a little present to their owner’s door three times a year, that’s a massive amount of dead wildlife.”

“I hate cleaning out the litter box, it stinks, but I love birds and chipmunks more,” said Bryant.

Then there are feral cats. As Clark points out, there is no way for researchers to account for how many feral cats there are in the United States, making it impossible to determine how many birds and mammals they kill each year. What is possible to account for is the diseases spread by the wild felines as well as their shorter life spans.

“Feral cats struggle to live. They get hurt, they get run over by cars, and most don’t make it to six months old,” said Bryant. “If you love cats, you shouldn’t be feeding strays. It’s hard to wrap your head around it, but if you want a healthy population of cats you need to stop feeding them.”

