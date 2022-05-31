11-Year-Old Convinces Car Thief To Release Him, Four Brothers From Minivan

By Bill Galluccio

May 31, 2022

Man stealing a car
Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy and his four younger siblings were unharmed after a man stole their family's minivan in Minneapolis on Sunday (May 29). The boys, who were between the ages of one and 11, were sitting in the 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey when their parents "stepped away from their running vehicle."

While the parents were gone, an unidentified man hopped into the driver's seat and drove away.

The 11-year-old boy managed to convince the suspect to release him and his younger brothers. The thief pulled over and let the boys out of the minivan about one block from where the car was stolen. He then sped away from the area.

The boy pulled out his cellphone and called his parents, who rushed over to meet their children.

Authorities are still trying to locate the van and the man responsible for stealing it. They said that the minivan has Minnesota license plate numbers XNB-858 or MWY-024 and have asked the public to contact them if they see the vehicle or have any information about the case.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.