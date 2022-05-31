11-Year-Old Convinces Car Thief To Release Him, Four Brothers From Minivan

An 11-year-old boy and his four younger siblings were unharmed after a man stole their family's minivan in Minneapolis on Sunday (May 29). The boys, who were between the ages of one and 11, were sitting in the 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey when their parents "stepped away from their running vehicle."

While the parents were gone, an unidentified man hopped into the driver's seat and drove away.

The 11-year-old boy managed to convince the suspect to release him and his younger brothers. The thief pulled over and let the boys out of the minivan about one block from where the car was stolen. He then sped away from the area.

The boy pulled out his cellphone and called his parents, who rushed over to meet their children.

Authorities are still trying to locate the van and the man responsible for stealing it. They said that the minivan has Minnesota license plate numbers XNB-858 or MWY-024 and have asked the public to contact them if they see the vehicle or have any information about the case.