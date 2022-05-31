133-Year-Old Denver Castle Looking For A New Owner

If you're looking to live like royalty, there's a beautiful, historic home waiting for you in Denver, Colorado. Insider put the spotlight on the three-story castle on Race Street, which is currently listed for $3.5 million.

Built by Denver architect William Lang in 1889, the current owners made sure to renovate the 8-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom estate before putting it on the market. Some standout features include a fireplace hand-carved in England, a stained-glass peacock window at one of the stairwell's landings, and seven parking spaces.

The Zillow listing provided more details about this standing piece of history:

"The exterior of the exclusive residence features locally sourced lava stone from Castle Rock that evokes an aura of European pageantry and royalty. Covering 6,308 square feet of living space, you’ll be struck by the remarkable woodwork inside. From the deftly crafted fireplace mantles to intricate wainscoting to the ornate sweeping multi-level staircase, the craftsmanship and detail is truly breathtaking. The main floor is replete with noteworthy details including a masterful dining room, oversized windows, soaring ceilings and charisma. Lodged through the home are original stained glass pieces that provide an ethereal aura that just might take you back in time."

