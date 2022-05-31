2 San Diego Donut Shops Are Among The Best In The U.S.

Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? With so many amazing donut shops and bakeries popping up all over, it's hard to know where to start looking to find your next sweet treat.

Yelp compiled its 2022 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, and a couple of local favorites managed to snag a spot. One even ranked in the Top 10 overall. According to the site, they "scoured the nation for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."

So which San Diego shops made the list?

No. 6: Sesame Donuts

No. 37: Broad Street Dough Co.

Located in Carmel Mountain Ranch and open 24 hours, Sesame Donuts, which ranked in the Top 10 overall, has been serving guests delicious treats since opening in 1989. According to the list, Sesame has become a go-to shop thanks to its wide selection of donuts styles and flavors, from traditional to "fancy." One reviewer said they planned on ordering just two donuts but ended up walking away with a dozen.

Broad Street Dough Co., in Encinitas, came in at No. 37 overall, claiming its spot among the best donuts shops in the country with more than 40 options to choose from on its menu as well as around a dozen daily specials. With 5 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews on Yelp, it's clear that guests leave the shop happy with their sweet treats.

These are the top 10 best donuts shops in the U.S. in 2022:

Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles, California Hole Donuts in Asheville, North Carolina Mojo Donuts in Pembroke Pines, Florida Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix, Arizona Sesame Donuts in San Diego, California Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado Pip's Original Donuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon Dip and Sip Donuts in Chicago, Illinois Ray's Donuts in Marietta, Georgia

Check out the full list here to see the best donut shops around the country.