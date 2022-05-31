2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: How To Watch

Summer is about to be kicked off in the most EPIC way as the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango is returning to Los Angeles this weekend, on Saturday, June 4th, with a lineup of some of music's biggest superstars who will be taking over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

Fans can tune in and stream the can't-miss 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4th at 6pm PT/9pm ET via a livestream on The CW app and CWTV.com. The show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app.