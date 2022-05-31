Billie Eilish And Matthew Tyler Vorce Split Amid Cheating Rumors

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up, he confirmed on social media this week.

"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life," the Los Angeles-based actor wrote on his Instagram story. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

Rumors have been making the rounds on social media recently alleging Vorce, 30, cheated on the "Happier Than Ever" singer, 20, according to Page Six.

The two were believed to have started dating in April 2021 when Page Six captured photos of them on a coffee date. They are rarely seen in public together or on social media.