Florida Teen Poses With Guns Asking For 'Directions To The Nearest School'

An 18-year-old from Florida was arrested after making a threat to commit a school shooting on social media, just days after a massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that it received a tip about a photo posted by Corey Anderson that showed him with a rifle, a handgun, and a tactical vest.

The post was captioned: "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school."

Investigators spoke with Anderson and determined that his post was meant as a joke. They said that the guns in the photo he posted were airsoft guns that fire nonlethal plastic pellets.

Anderson was taken into custody and charged with making a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

"This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will do everything within our power to apprehend and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately."