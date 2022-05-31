Here's The Best College In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

May 31, 2022

Woman student on college campus learning wearing face mask
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Washington state:

"Most top colleges and universities in Washington are located in the Seattle metropolitan area, where more than 50% of Washington's total population lives," according to the website. "Many colleges and universities in Washington are publicly funded and some are located in the cities of Spokane, Tacoma, Bellevue, and the state capital, Olympia."

Plus, it's nice to know your alma mater may be one of the best schools in a region. Researchers say the top university in the Evergreen State is...

The University of Washington in Seattle!

Huskies, go wild! This school is also one of the top public colleges in the entire country, as well. The student-faculty ratio is 20:1.

Here are the Top 10 colleges in Washington, according to U.S. News:

  1. University of Washington (Seattle)
  2. Gonzaga University (Spokane)
  3. Seattle University (Seattle)
  4. Washington State University (Pullman)
  5. Seattle Pacific University (Seattle)
  6. Whiteman College (Walla Walla)
  7. University of Puget Sound (Tacoma)
  8. Whitworth University (Spokane)
  9. Pacific Lutheran University (Tacoma)
  10. Western Washington University (Bellingham)

Click HERE to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.