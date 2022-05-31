Man Catches Record-Breaking 64-Pound Fish In Texas Lake

A casual fishing trip turned into an unforgettable experience for one Texas man. KXAN reported that Cassady Douglas and his friend went to Lady Bird Lake and caught a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo.

Douglas said, "Me and my buddy went to the lake, we were targeting carp and I ended up catching that record buffalo."

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, smallmouth buffalo are usually found in Texas in larger streams and rivers. The fish can be easily confused with carp, but they don't have the barbels.

Douglas had no idea that he would be on the other end of his rod when he hooked the fish. He said, "It took me about 25 minutes to reel in the fish. I couldn't believe how heavy it felt and I didn't think that I was going to land it."