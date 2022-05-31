Man Catches Record-Breaking 64-Pound Fish In Texas Lake
By Ginny Reese
May 31, 2022
A casual fishing trip turned into an unforgettable experience for one Texas man. KXAN reported that Cassady Douglas and his friend went to Lady Bird Lake and caught a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo.
Douglas said, "Me and my buddy went to the lake, we were targeting carp and I ended up catching that record buffalo."
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, smallmouth buffalo are usually found in Texas in larger streams and rivers. The fish can be easily confused with carp, but they don't have the barbels.
Douglas had no idea that he would be on the other end of his rod when he hooked the fish. He said, "It took me about 25 minutes to reel in the fish. I couldn't believe how heavy it felt and I didn't think that I was going to land it."
Don’t think too hard about this when you’re swimming around in Lady Bird Lake next 🎣 That's where this record breaking fish was caught. Read: https://t.co/6JqejFKJR3 pic.twitter.com/kwkRt285Z0— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 30, 2022
Douglas has only been fishing for a few years, but it has been his goal to see his name in the record book for a catch. He was awarded a water body record by Texas Parks and Wildlife, officially logging the fish in as a 64-pounder.
Douglas said, "I was just like 'oh my God' this is a buffalo fish in Lady Bird Lake and I couldn't believe its size. We weighed it with a certified scale and submitted it."
The huge catch was the heaviest fish ever recorded for the lake, the next biggest being a 50-pound carp. Douglas released the fish back into the lake after taking a photo. He said, "It's so cool. It's always been a dream."