Mother Of 9 Killed By Stray Bullet In Spanaway
By Zuri Anderson
May 31, 2022
A family was left heartbroken after a mother of nine was killed at a Spanaway, Washington gas station recently, according to KOMO on Monday (May 31). Reporters say Angelina Palmer was supposed to be celebrating her 39th birthday but ended up being the victim of a shooting on May 26 at 174th Street and Pacific Avenue South.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says two people in separate cars were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. Palmer just walked out of the 7-11 when she was struck by a stray bullet, authorities report.
"The gunfire struck the uninvolved woman and another uninvolved vehicle at the gas station before both of the vehicles sped away," according to a PCSO blotter. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning (May 31).
Bystander killed in Spanaway Shooting. A woman was struck by gunfire after a man in one car shot at someone in another car during an altercation. No suspects in custody at this time.— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 27, 2022
PCSD Blotterhttps://t.co/VyjHp01M9b pic.twitter.com/RCABsD2ntc
Responding deputies immediately gave the woman first aid before Central Pierce Fire and Rescue rushed her to the hospital. Palmer's family says she died on her way there.
“It’s the worst thing in the world, it really is,” Willard Palmer, the victim's brother, told KOMO. “I don’t wish this on anyone. I mean she was 39 years old, it’s horrible it really, really is.”
Now Palmer's family is calling for the shooter to surrender themselves to authorities.
"Whoever did this, whoever did it, they need to turn themselves in because they are going to be hunted, and they are going to continue to be hunted," Willard Palmer says.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for the mother's funeral costs.
Investigators are also reaching out to the public for information regarding the homicide. If you have any details to provide, contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at www.tpcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App.