Mother Of 9 Killed By Stray Bullet In Spanaway

Responding deputies immediately gave the woman first aid before Central Pierce Fire and Rescue rushed her to the hospital. Palmer's family says she died on her way there.

“It’s the worst thing in the world, it really is,” Willard Palmer, the victim's brother, told KOMO. “I don’t wish this on anyone. I mean she was 39 years old, it’s horrible it really, really is.”

Now Palmer's family is calling for the shooter to surrender themselves to authorities.

"Whoever did this, whoever did it, they need to turn themselves in because they are going to be hunted, and they are going to continue to be hunted," Willard Palmer says.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for the mother's funeral costs.

Investigators are also reaching out to the public for information regarding the homicide. If you have any details to provide, contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at www.tpcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App.