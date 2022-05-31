Panic! At The Disco Return With 'Viva Las Vengeance' & Announce New Album
By Taylor Fields
June 1, 2022
The panic has just begun, because Panic! At The Disco has returned with a brand new song, "Viva Las Vengeance," and announced their brand new album of the same name, PLUS a new tour.
In "Viva Las Vengeance," Brendon Urie sings, "I don’t wanna be anonymous/ But I don’t wanna be you In a city full of promises/ Nothing rings true/ Shut up and go to bed/ She said ‘Viva Las Vengeance!’/ Shut up and go to bed/ She said ‘Viva Las Vengeance!’" And along with the new song comes its official music video, directed by frequent Panic! collaborator Brendan Walter.
In a statement, Urie explained of the new song, "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."
The new track is the first taste of Viva Las Vengeance, the album, which according to a press release, is described as a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out, and takes an "introspective look into [Urie's] relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame." See the full track list below.
Viva Las Vengeance Track Listing
"Viva Las Vengeance"
"Middle of a Breakup"
"Don’t Let The Light Go Out"
"Local God"
"Star Spangled Banger"
"God Killed Rock And Roll"
"Say It Louder"
"Sugar Soaker"
"Something About Maggie"
"Sad Clown"
"All By Yourself"
"Do It To Death"
Panic! At The Disco will be hitting the road on "The Viva Las Vengeance" tour, which kicks off on September 8th in Austin, Texas, and takes the band across the country stopping in cities including Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Portland, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in San Francisco on October 25th. One dollar from each ticket sold in North America, and $1 Euro/$1 GBP in Europe and the UK will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. See the full list of North American tour dates below.
"VIVA LAS VENGEANCE" TOUR DATES
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^
^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers
* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers
† w/ MARINA & Little Image