Panic! At The Disco Return With 'Viva Las Vengeance' & Announce New Album

The panic has just begun, because Panic! At The Disco has returned with a brand new song, "Viva Las Vengeance," and announced their brand new album of the same name, PLUS a new tour.

In "Viva Las Vengeance," Brendon Urie sings, "I don’t wanna be anonymous/ But I don’t wanna be you In a city full of promises/ Nothing rings true/ Shut up and go to bed/ She said ‘Viva Las Vengeance!’/ Shut up and go to bed/ She said ‘Viva Las Vengeance!’" And along with the new song comes its official music video, directed by frequent Panic! collaborator Brendan Walter.

In a statement, Urie explained of the new song, "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."

The new track is the first taste of Viva Las Vengeance, the album, which according to a press release, is described as a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out, and takes an "introspective look into [Urie's] relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame." See the full track list below.

Viva Las Vengeance Track Listing

"Viva Las Vengeance"

"Middle of a Breakup"

"Don’t Let The Light Go Out"

"Local God"

"Star Spangled Banger"

"God Killed Rock And Roll"

"Say It Louder"

"Sugar Soaker"

"Something About Maggie"

"Sad Clown"

"All By Yourself"

"Do It To Death"