Uvalde Police No Longer Cooperating With Investigation Of Shooting: Report

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police have both stopped cooperating with a state-level investigation into last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead.

According to ABC News, the decision was made on Friday (May 27) after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw said that officers made the "wrong decision" by waiting for over an hour to engage the 18-year-old gunman who barricaded himself inside of a classroom.

"From the benefit of hindsight, where I'm sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision," McCraw said during last week's press conference. "It was the wrong decision, period. There's no excuse for that."

In addition to the state-level investigation, the Uvalde Police Department is also facing a federal probe into their response.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Anthony Coley, a spokesperson for the U.S. Justice Department, said in a statement announcing the investigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report, telling ABC News that local officials have been cooperating with their investigation. However, the statement noted that they were still waiting to hear from Uvalde ISD police chief Pete Arrendondo to schedule a follow-up interview.

"The Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde CISD Police have been cooperating with investigators. The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago," a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said.