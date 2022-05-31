WATCH: Major Blaze Engulfs Omaha Chemical Facility, Residents Evacuate City

A massive three-alarm fire near downtown Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday night was reportedly sparked at a chemical company, according to FOX News.

The fire started at around 7 p.m. local time, but it's unclear what started it. The walls of the building started to collapse and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the Nox-Crete building, which is located on South 20th Street, from miles away. In fact, the fire and smoke was so intense that people living in nearby neighborhoods had to evacuate. Loud explosions due to propane tanks and other chemicals burning inside also rang from the building.

It's unclear if there was anyone in the building when the fire started but there have been no reports of injuries thus far. However, the Omaha Fire Department offered assistance to residents who have been forced to evacuate due to the fire in a Tweet.

“All that have been recommended to evacuate we have opened up the Columbus Community Center at 1523 S 24th St.,” the department wrote on Twitter. “If you need a place to shelter please go there, and we will also have Red Cross there to help out.”

Check out a video of the fire below.