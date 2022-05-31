Woman's Prank At Sister's Wedding Epically Backfires

Pranks can be both fun and funny when executed properly, carefully and in an appropriate setting. Some situations work well, like when a group of high school seniors pull one off on their school, or a bunch of friends prank their buddy as a birthday surprise. However, there are times when you should know better than to try to prank someone, like at a funeral or a wedding. Well one woman learned that the hard way and she is now left wondering if she did something wrong by potentially ruining her sister's nuptials.

The 23-year-old wrote about what happened on Reddit, explaining that her 27-year-old sister got engaged two years ago. She explains, "I don't hate her. We were never the closest of sisters due to our age difference but we didn't hate each other." She calls her sister's fiancé a "great man" and claims to be happy for them. Then she describes what went down at the wedding ceremony, detailing, "When the priest finally said, 'Are there any objections?' I stood up and said, 'I object... (long pause) because this couple is way too cute for each other!"

She adds, "I really just said it as a joke. I thought it was something we could all laugh about at the reception but I could visibly see the color drain off my sister's face the moment I stood up." She also notes that the joke "didn't really get any laughs." After the bride "looked away pretending that she didn't care," the sister sat down and the ceremony continued.

Then, at the reception, she went up to her to congratulate her and the bride blew up at her. "She told me my joke wasn't funny and that I ruined her mood, her happiness, and her special day." The sister claims, "I was shocked." She defended herself saying it "wasn't even that big of a deal" and that she "was joking, not actually objecting," but the bride only walked away from her. The next day, the sister woke up to tons of texts from family members chiding her for what she did.

The woman turned to Reddit, asking if she did anything wrong. She probably expected everyone to be on her side, but instead she was met with a lot of criticism. One person said, "Way to cause a scene on their big day. How desperate for attention are you?” and another said, "On what planet did she think this was appropriate? Big yikes." Meanwhile an officiant chimed in, "Minister here: it gets worse. Some places if someone objects during the ceremony you’re required to stop and investigate even if it’s a joke," and another added to that saying, "Some officiants won’t even continue the ceremony that day. [The sister] could’ve literally derailed the whole wedding."

No word on if the sister has realized the error of her ways and apologized but you can read more here.