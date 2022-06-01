8-Year-Old Boy Killed By Man Randomly Shooting At Cars Near His House

An eight-year-old boy was shot and killed by a 40-year-old man who was randomly shooting at cars near his house in Florence, South Carolina. Quarius Naqua Dunham was sitting in the passenger's seat of his father's car when Charles Montgomery Allen allegedly fired several shots from the woods on his property.

The boy was shot in the neck, while his father was shot in the leg. They were rushed to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead after being taken off life support.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office said that deputies found Allen hiding in the woods and that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. After a brief standoff with a SWAT team, he was taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Another driver also said that he came under fire while driving past Allen's home. He testified during Allen's bond hearing and said one of the bullets struck the roof of his car.

"I noticed the gentleman was taking aim, and I said, he's going to shoot again, so I ducked and stepped on the accelerator to get past him, and he shot again," Calvin Cade said.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and said that he could face additional charges.