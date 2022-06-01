A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion Is Happening At The Austin TV Festival

For the first time since 2018, the core cast members of Scrubs will be together for a unique panel appearance at the Austin TV Festival on June 5.

The reunion announcement came from two of the show’s most prominent actors, Zach Braff and Donald Faison on their podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald.

“We are never ever all together,” Braff said. “If you are in Austin this weekend, come by and see us.”

The Hulu sponsored panel will feature Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn along with show creator Bill Lawrence. Variety writer Michael Schneider will be moderating the Sunday morning discussion at the Paramount Theater.