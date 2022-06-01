A ‘Scrubs’ Reunion Is Happening At The Austin TV Festival

By John Popham

June 1, 2022

2008 Summer TCA Tour - Day 9
Photo: Getty Images

For the first time since 2018, the core cast members of Scrubs will be together for a unique panel appearance at the Austin TV Festival on June 5.

The reunion announcement came from two of the show’s most prominent actors, Zach Braff and Donald Faison on their podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald.

“We are never ever all together,” Braff said. “If you are in Austin this weekend, come by and see us.”

The Hulu sponsored panel will feature Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn along with show creator Bill Lawrence. Variety writer Michael Schneider will be moderating the Sunday morning discussion at the Paramount Theater.

“This has been in the works for so long,” said Braff.

“Since before Covid,” Faison chimed in.

Festival goers might spot the Scrubs stars around town prior to the panel. Braff told his cohost he might head down early while Faison is focused on getting some Texas barbecue.

Catch the full discussion and breakdown of the season six episode “My Fishbowl” on Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

