At Least 5 Dead In 'Catastrophic' Hospital Shooting In Tulsa

Police in Tulsa are investigating an active shooter situation at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday evening, officials said.

At least five people have died — including the shooter — and multiple people have been shot, police confirmed. The shooter, who was armed with a rifle, was reported "down" at 5:30 p.m. Tulsa City Councilperson Jayme Fowler said the suspect died by suicide, according to News On 6.

Tulsa Fire Chief Andy Little has confirmed that one person has been taken to another hospital.

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," the Tulsa Police Department said. Officers are currently going through every room in the building to check for additional threats.

Police said there is a reunification site at Memorial High School.

The Natalie Building is the newest building at St. Francis Hospital, according to KJRH. It's connected to the main building via sky bridge. The hospital's Ambulatory Surgery and Breast Center are located in the Natalie Building.

This is a developing story.