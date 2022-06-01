Attempted Reagan Assassin John Hinckley To Get Unconditional Release

John Hinckley, 67, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, is set to be granted an unconditional release.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent two decades in a mental institution after he opened fire on Reagan as he left the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 30, 1981. Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and Press Secretary James Brady were all wounded in the attack. While none of the bullets directly struck Reagan, he was hit in the chest by a bullet that ricocheted off of the presidential limousine.

In 2003, a judge allowed Hinckley to visit his parents and spend time outside the mental institution as long as he followed numerous requirements, including mandatory therapy sessions and giving officials access to his electronic devices. In 2016, Hinckley was granted permission to live full-time with his mother in Virginia, though he was still required to adhere to the requirements set by the judge.

Prosector's filed a status report ahead of a hearing that declared Hinckley "has recovered his sanity such that he does not present a danger to himself or others because of mental illness if unconditionally released."

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said that Hinckley will be unconditionally released on June 15.