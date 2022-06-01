Bart Bryant, Three-Time PGA Tour Winner, Dies In Car Crash

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died in a car accident in Florida. He was 59. The Polk County Sheriff's Office told WFLA that Bryant was stopped for a construction crew when a pickup truck slammed into the back of his SUV at 60 mph.

Bryan was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His wife Donna suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Mark Farkas, was not injured. Officials have not said why he failed to stop and are continuing to investigate the crash.

"The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant, and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades, and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant didn't earn his first PGA Tour win until he was 41. He had his best year in 2005 when he reached 22nd in the world rankings. He also bested Tiger Woods by six strokes to win the 2005 PGA Tour Championship.