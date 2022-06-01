Elon Musk Tells Tesla Workers To Return To The Office Or Leave The Company

The days of working remotely are coming to an end for Tesla employees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a memo to staff members informing them they will be expected to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office. If they want to continue to work from home full-time, they should look for another job, Musk said.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said, according to Reuters.

The memo also said that employees must work at "a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state."

Any employee who cannot work at least 40 hours in the office will have their case reviewed by Musk, who will decide if they will be allowed to continue working remotely.

Tesla has not issued a statement on the memo, but Musk did reply to a Twitter user who shared a copy of it.

"They should pretend to work somewhere else," Musk tweeted.