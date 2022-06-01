Late John Madden To Be Honored By Namesake Video Game Franchise

Late Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden will grace the cover of his namesake video game franchise for the first time in more than 20 years.

EA Sports' official Twitter account for the Madden NFL franchise shared an updated version of the original John Madden Football game cover released in 1988 with, "the #Madden23 cover..Coach," sharing a link to a full trailer reveal scheduled for Thursday (June 2).

The account also shared a clip of several NFL players, including Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, discussing Madden's legacy through coaching, broadcasting and the video game series.

Madden served as the namesake of EA Sports' popular NFL video game franchise, initially lending his voice and likeness to the series in 1988.