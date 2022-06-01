Lil Xan's Opening Acts Put Rapper On Blast After He Pulled Out Of Tour

“The narrative Lil Xan is spinning simply isn’t true,” Dropout Kings said. “He dropped off of the tour at the last second and tried to place the blame on our team instead of holding himself accountable. We don’t share management with Lil Xan, so no idea why he brought our management into this. How could our management take advantage of him when they don’t represent him?"



“In what world is the supporting act supposed to handle travel accommodations for the headlining act?" the band added. "We spent a lot of time and money preparing for this tour and for him to blame us is wild. He even hit us up a week before the tour saying he was excited to meet us on tour.”



The band and the other openers were reportedly stranded in Florida and lost thousands of dollars after the rapper pulled out of the tour. Xan first made the announcement earlier this week shortly after the tour began in Dallas, Texas on May 28. In his Instagram post, he blasted Dropout Kings for allegedly "taking advantage" of him and not handling his travel accommodations.



“I dropped off the tour because your management and booking agents were taking advantage of me," Xan wrote in his post. "Your team dropped the ball. Your team did not have any accommodations or travel or anything a tour should. U just wanted to promote ur homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this. If you guys were smart you wouldn’t burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your f**k lil xan tour.”



Lil Xan followed up with another explanation for cancelling his tour. Read his full statement below.