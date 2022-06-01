Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Medical Office In Tulsa

A shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has left at least four people dead. The shooting took place in the Natalie Medical Building, which is on the campus of St. Francis Hospital, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1) afternoon.

The shooter was killed by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said it is no longer an active shooter situation but are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

According to NBC News, the gunman was armed with a rifle and handgun and made his way to an orthopedic facility on the second floor of the building.

Tulsa Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said that the victims included patients and employees. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not identified the gunman.