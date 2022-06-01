Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Medical Office In Tulsa

By Bill Galluccio

June 1, 2022

Police Lights
Photo: Getty Images

shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has left at least four people dead. The shooting took place in the Natalie Medical Building, which is on the campus of St. Francis Hospital, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1) afternoon. 

The shooter was killed by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said it is no longer an active shooter situation but are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

According to NBC Newsthe gunman was armed with a rifle and handgun and made his way to an orthopedic facility on the second floor of the building.

Tulsa Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said that the victims included patients and employees. Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not identified the gunman.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.