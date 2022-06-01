No More Elvis-Themed Weddings For Las Vegas Chapels

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas wedding chapels are "All Shook Up" as they will no longer be allowed to hold Elvis Presley-themed ceremonies, reported AP News.

The company that controls the image of "The King" is ordering operators to stop holding the weddings. The cease-and-desist letter was sent by Authentic Brands Group in early May to multiple chapels known for their themed weddings. It mentions that the company will halt unauthorized use of "Presley's name, likeliness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley's persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise."

Many chapels in the area are afraid that this will decimate their businesses. Kayla Collins, who operates LasVegasElvisWeddingChapel.com and the Little Chapel of Hearts with her husband, said, "We are a family-run business, and now we're hanging with the big dogs. That's our bread and butter. I don't get it. We were just hitting our stride again through COVID, then this happens."

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said, "It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood."

Kent Ripley, who owns a business called Elvis Weddings, said, "They want to protect the Elvis brand, but what are they protecting by taking Elvis away from the public?"

