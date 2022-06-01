Rae Sremmurd Updates Fans On Status Of Their Fourth Studio Album

By Tony M. Centeno

June 1, 2022

Rae Sremmurd
Photo: Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd has been sporadically teasing the release of their fourth studio album. After Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have spent ample time focusing on their own solo careers, the Mississippi duo have confirmed their plans for their upcoming album.

On Tuesday, May 31, Rae Sremmurd took to social media to reveal their intentions for their next body of work. The duo's main account uploaded an image of an deep orange-colored "4" that is on fire. In the caption, they confirmed that their new album will be called SREMM4LIFE, however, they did not reveal any details about the album's release date.

The title seems to have been updated from the last time Swae and Jxmmi spoke about their upcoming album. Back in March, Rae Sremmurd claimed that their album was called Sremm4 and was expected to drop in May. Clearly, that's no longer the case.

Since the announcement was made, the duo's Instagram account, along with Swae Lee's timeline, has been cleared of all previous posts. The only post that exists amongst all three of their Instagram accounts is a fiery post from Slim Jxmmi, who hypes up the coming of their new project with a fiery "4."

Mike WiLL Made-It, who signed the duo to his EarDrummers imprint back in 2013, also hyped up the album following the announcement. He told his 2 million followers on Instagram that his artists "got 🔥 OTW." Their next album will served as the follow-up to their 2018 album SR3MM which features their hit song "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J and other bangers like "Perplexing Pegasus."

Look out for SREMM4LIFE coming soon.

