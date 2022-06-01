Rae Sremmurd Updates Fans On Status Of Their Fourth Studio Album

The title seems to have been updated from the last time Swae and Jxmmi spoke about their upcoming album. Back in March, Rae Sremmurd claimed that their album was called Sremm4 and was expected to drop in May. Clearly, that's no longer the case.



Since the announcement was made, the duo's Instagram account, along with Swae Lee's timeline, has been cleared of all previous posts. The only post that exists amongst all three of their Instagram accounts is a fiery post from Slim Jxmmi, who hypes up the coming of their new project with a fiery "4."