Read Amber Heard's Statement After Defamation Case Verdict

By Dani Medina

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury also found in favor of Heard, who was awarded $2 million in her defamation countersuit case which claims she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he said her abuse allegations were a hoax.

Following the seven-person jury's unanimous on verdict on Wednesday (June 1), the Aquaman star issued the following statement on social media:

The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.
I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.
I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly.

Take a look at Amber Heard's statement below and read Johnny Depp's statement here.

