This California Museum Is A 'Hidden Gem'

Wether it be your idea of a relaxing Sunday morning, the perfect off-day activity, or your favorite hobby; exploring art museums can be equally educational and entertaining. California offers no shortage of creative masterpieces that can be found in various museums across the state.

According to a list put together by Stacker, one of California's greatest hidden gems is The Hammer Museum. The museum was built near the University of California to further engage the community in exploring different forms of art. Stacker recommended checking out the five acre sculpture garden if you ever get a chance to visit the museum.

Here is what Stacker had to say about The Hammer Museum:

"The Hammer Museum near the University of California, Los Angeles, opened in 1990 and was originally founded as a separate institution by art connoisseur Armand Hammer, the former chairman of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. In an effort to engage the community with the arts, the museum offers a wide array of free programmings such as lectures, symposia, film series, readings, and musical performances. There is also a 5-acre sculpture garden featuring more than 70 works by artists such as Auguste Rodin, Deborah Butterfield, and Barbara Hepworth. An upcoming “Andrea Bowers” retrospective will provide a look at more than two decades of the activist’s documentary work, drawings, sculptures, and videography."

For more information regarding other hidden art galleries around the country visit HERE.