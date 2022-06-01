This Michigan Concert Has The Second Highest Ticket Price In America
By Taylor Linzinmeir
June 1, 2022
Music fans know that there is nothing better than seeing your favorite musician live in concert — but sometimes that comes with a pretty hefty price tag.
TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, conducted a report of the top concerts this week across the United States. They found that Justin Bieber's Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena on June 5 boasts the second highest ticket price in America, coming in at an average of $372 per ticket.
The overall most expensive concert tickets by average purchase price was Paul McCartney's Tennessee concert on May 31, with $418 per ticket. Here's the full list of the top ten most expensive concert tickets in America this week, according to TickPick:
- Paul McCartney – $418 (5/31 - Tennessee)
- Justin Bieber – $372 (6/5 - Michigan)
- Maroon 5 – $360 (6/3 - California)
- Morgan Wallen & Hardy – $351 (6/3 - North Carolina)
- Justin Bieber – $327 (6/3 - New York City)
- The Killers – $313 (6/4 - London, GL)
- Ricardo Arjona – $306 (6/5 - Florida)
- Sting – $291 (6/3 - Nevada)
- Anita Baker – $286 (6/1 - Nevada)
- Morgan Wallen & Hardy – $278 (6/4 - Virginia)
