This Michigan Concert Has The Second Highest Ticket Price In America

Music fans know that there is nothing better than seeing your favorite musician live in concert — but sometimes that comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, conducted a report of the top concerts this week across the United States. They found that Justin Bieber's Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena on June 5 boasts the second highest ticket price in America, coming in at an average of $372 per ticket.

The overall most expensive concert tickets by average purchase price was Paul McCartney's Tennessee concert on May 31, with $418 per ticket. Here's the full list of the top ten most expensive concert tickets in America this week, according to TickPick:

Paul McCartney – $418 (5/31 - Tennessee) Justin Bieber – $372 (6/5 - Michigan) Maroon 5 – $360 (6/3 - California) Morgan Wallen & Hardy – $351 (6/3 - North Carolina) Justin Bieber – $327 (6/3 - New York City) The Killers – $313 (6/4 - London, GL) Ricardo Arjona – $306 (6/5 - Florida) Sting – $291 (6/3 - Nevada) Anita Baker – $286 (6/1 - Nevada) Morgan Wallen & Hardy – $278 (6/4 - Virginia)

